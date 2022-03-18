Book Feature: Original Me

Erika Busse, Author

Asheville artist Erika Busse wrote Original Me as a high school student during the time she was thinking about the person she was and the artist she wanted to become. “Little did I know that this story would become my own journey, “ she says, “as I would continuously shift my interests and try different styles of art until I realized that my truest expression and inner sunshine is what the world needs, because the world works best when everyone is their own ‘original me.’”

Several favorite children’s authors inspired Busse, but it was Dr. Seuss whom she deems the greatest influence on her work. “I made Original Me a rhyming tale because of him,” she says. “As an illustrator, I love his simple color palettes and use of white space.”

Wanting an interactive exploration for children ages 2 to 7, Busse is turning the story into a coloring book with the main character’s body outlined faintly so that children can draw themselves there. “My hope is that it will activate kids’ amazing creativity as they imagine themselves on the journey,” Busse says. She is working with a local printer on the project, with pre-sales available on the website in March.

Busse believes the book’s message is especially relevant. “With so much information available and options for how to express one’s self, knowing who you are and following your inner truth is so important,” she says. She is at work on a new series, The Magical Adventures of Ferny and Gypsy Cat.

Original Me, November, 2021, children’s, hardcover $22, ebook $8, by Erika Busse, and self-published. The book is available at Boho Baby in the Grove Arcade. To learn more or to order a copy, visit OriginalMeStory.com.