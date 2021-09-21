Book Feature: Regional Plays Now Available in Published Editions

The Sublime Theater & Press announces the publication of hardcover, paperback and e-book editions of three plays that were written by Asheville-based authors and had their world premiere productions here in Asheville. The three plays are My Crazy My Love by John Crutchfield, Washington Place by David Brendan Hopes and American Arcade by Steven Samuels.

With the Press portion of The Sublime Theater, says founding artistic director and publisher Samuels, “the intention is to focus on local playwrights, just as my new-play development work has been dedicated to area artists.” He will not limit himself, however, to plays from troupes—The Magnetic Theatre and The Sublime Theater—that he has worked with in the past. “Titles I already have in mind for future publications include plays from those two troupes and one produced by the Montford Park Players,” he says. “And I hope that The Sublime Press can, in this way, support other local theaters as well as artists.”

Now that these plays by regional writers have been published in book form, Samuels hopes that they will appeal to other production companies. “Very few plays of the many new ones produced get published at all,” says Samuels, “and those that do are usually in the form of playscripts, which are nowhere near as attractive as Sublime Press publications.”

Find the books online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For those who wish to support indie bookstores, visit Bookshop.org. Hardcovers retail at $24.95, paperbacks at $14.95 and eBooks at $9.99. To learn more and to keep up with upcoming plans and productions, find The Sublime Theater & Press on Facebook.