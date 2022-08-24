Book Feature: Ridge Lines

Steps in Time

Author Tom Orr

When Hendersonville Times-News columnist Tom Orr died last year, editor Beth Beasley, who had been working with him at the time to gather some of his columns into a book, organized a community-wide fundraiser to finance publication of Ridge Lines: Steps in Time.

Orr began writing his column “Ridge Lines” in 2009 after the death of local historian and columnist Louise Bailey, and continued writing until his death. As Bailey had, Orr wrote stories about his hometown’s rich history and fascinating residents.

“Topics range from founding families, historic downtown businesses, schools and educators; entrepreneurs, civic leaders and historians; hangouts and pastimes of the 1950s; and recollections of growing up on Third Avenue and his decades as a teacher and director of school plays at Hendersonville High School,” Beasley says. The book contains historic photographs from the Baker-Barber Collection.

Orr wanted sales of the book to benefit his community through the Community Foundation of Henderson County. “Tom was singular in his love for the people of Henderson County and his dedication to honor those citizens that give selflessly to make this area a great place to live,” says Beasley.

Ridge Lines: Steps in Time, August, 2022, local history, softcover coffee table book, $27, by Tom Orr, and edited and independently published by Beth Beasley. Books may be pre-ordered up to the date of the book launch which will be held at Woodlands Gallery, 419 North Main Street, Hendersonville, from 3–5 p.m. on Saturday, August 27. Learn more at RidgeLinesBook.com.