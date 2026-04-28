Book Feature: The New Natural Food Garden

Natalie Bogwalker and Chloe Lieberman, Authors

A new book by Natalie Bogwalker and Chloe Lieberman grew out of work the two did to spread knowledge during the pandemic by establishing Growing Wise Online Gardening School. The book contains specific step-by-step gardening advice, informational charts and tables, photographs and personal stories. “People have told us it feels like having an expert gardening friend at their side,” says Bogwalker. “We’re super passionate about gardening as a sort of revolutionary act, something that can be part of the solution to the world’s many challenges right now.”

The book meets gardeners at all knowledge levels. “I have a close friend who hasn’t gardened much, but wants to, and she said that this book makes her feel empowered to try,” Lieberman says. “She’s checked out other gardening books and they either felt too technical or too dry and didn’t really draw her in, but she told me ours feels really different.” Gardeners with decades of experience, she adds, also say that the book offers fresh approaches.

The guide enters the world at another challenging moment. “The last time I went to the grocery store, things were super expensive,” says Bogwalker. “We’re kind of in a similar situation with the war right now that we were at the beginning of COVID: supply chains are being disrupted and that’s causing a lot of chaos and panic around the world. People are realizing that depending on petroleum-based fertilizers from halfway across the planet in order to put food on the table is not such a great plan, and that growing some food right now could be really helpful.”

The New Natural Food Garden: A Comprehensive Guide to Growing a Bountiful Harvest with Less Work, in Partnership with Nature, March 2026, gardening, paperback, $29.99, by Natalie Bogwalker and Chloe Lieberman, and published by Storey Publishing, North Adams, MA. Learn more and order books at GrowingWise.net.