Book Feature: “The Wind Under the Door”

Thomas Calder, Author

Years ago, writer Thomas Calder observed strangers routinely performing bizarre actions for which he never learned an explanation. Later, while in graduate school, he wrote a short story based on that memory. “Eventually, it led me down an entirely different path and introduced me to the characters that now populate my book,” he says. Those real-life catalysts for his debut novel The Wind Under the Door did not make it to the final draft. “But I think their mysterious and desperate behavior definitely set the tone for the novel,” Calder says.

The book is set in Asheville, where Calder lives with his family and works as arts and culture editor at Mountain Xpress. “My main character, Ford Carson, is an artist with a studio in the River Arts District,” says Calder. Parts of the novel also take place at the Grove Park Inn and on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The plot develops when Carson meets another transplant in Asheville and parts of their pasts catch up with them. Author Wiley Cash calls the book a “love letter to contemporary Asheville and the NC mountains but … also a love letter to our reckless, hopeful moments and dangerous impulses.”

The Wind Under the Door, March, 2021, fiction, paperback, $19.99, by Thomas Calder, and published by Unsolicited Press, Portland, OR. Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café will hold a virtual release party for the book on Wednesday, March 24, at 6 p.m. For other upcoming events and to order the book, visit Thomas-Calder.com. Copies are also available at regional bookstores.