Calling All Artists for Fifth Annual Art in Bloom in Flat Rock

The Gallery at Flat Rock is calling for artists to participate in the fifth annual Art in Bloom taking place Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25. The event celebrates fine art and craft paired with professional floral design. The call for artists begins Sunday, March 1, and closes April 26 at midnight.

Twenty artists will be chosen by the jury committee to participate, with one work chosen from each artist, and 20 invited floral artists will create floral designs to complement the pieces. The call is open to original artwork, including paintings, photography, mixed media, sculpture, glass, wood, fiber and jewelry. The committee is looking for colorful artwork for this year’s event.

“It was such an honor to be accepted into the 2019 Art in Bloom exhibit,” says artist Bobbie Polizzi. “This popular show expands the conventional ideas of what art is. The floral arrangements not only take their inspiration from the artists’ work but each one is a sculpture in its own right.”

A member of the Ikenobo Ikebana Blue Ridge Chapter, Laura Felt has participated in the gallery’s Art in Bloom since its inception. “The process of selecting a work of art and deciding how to connect with it through flowers is the fun part,” she says. “As an Ikebana student I try to use my training to enhance the art with the use of a container, a specific flower or colors that bring out the essence of the piece.”

Art in Bloom is the largest and most well attended event of the year, says gallery owner Suzanne Camarata. “We’ve purposely tied it in with Garden Jubilee, celebrating a season of blooms. Artists love this show because they get to see their art in a new way.”

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. To learn more, visit GalleryFlatRock.com or call 828.698.7000. The application fee for three entries is $25.