Celebrate Spring Days in the River Arts District

Join River Arts District (RAD) artists for sales, demonstrations and exhibitions of work in observance of Second Saturday on March 11. The walkable District is home to studios, greenways, restaurants and other businesses that lend themselves to spring day excursions.

At Riverview Station, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Catherine Cervas Fine Art will present a Small Works Super Sale featuring ink sketches, paintings and collages. “Some of the works were created during the pandemic and family caregiving—all more easily created from home or with limited time,” Cervas says. “Exhibits of such works can make space for an artist’s next stage of development and show the exploratory variety of mediums and styles used.” Cervas, who began creating at “Soul Sidewalk” Studio #213 in 2014, will be on hand to answer questions about her work.

The Village Potters Clay Center at Riverview Station will be open during Second Saturday and will also host an in-person workshop, Throwing with Finesse, Part 1, with Sarah Wells Rolland, March 13–17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. “We are always adding new works to our gallery by our seven resident potters,” says artist Lori Theriault, “and there are always a few resident potters on hand who love talking with folks about the various processes we each use and who can give them more in-depth glimpses into the work.”

At Pink Dog Creative, artists will offer demonstrations of pysanky and encaustic hot wax. Andrea Kulish of Studio A will be demonstrating the ancient Ukrainian art of pysanky, a springtime tradition, from 12–5 p.m. on Second Saturday and on subsequent Saturdays throughout March. In Suite 160B, Sarah St Laurent and Lynn Bregman Blass will demonstrate painting with hot encaustic wax paint from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “The encaustic medium may be one of the oldest art mediums, but few of our visitors are familiar with it,” St Laurent says. “We’re happy to educate and inspire folks by demonstrating how we paint and create with melted beeswax.”

NorthLight Studios welcomes the addition of three new artists including charcoal portrait artist Heidi Hoffer, who will demonstrate her techniques from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. With a background in theatre design and film, Hoffer works with creative lighting and positioning to create portraits that stand the test of time. “Everyone has an original character side and my customers love my portraits with their ancestor-like quality, martial arts intensity and beautiful Rembrandt-style lighting,” Hoffer says.

Also on Second Saturday, Trackside Studios hosts Women at Trackside, with a reception from 2–6 p.m. The exhibition runs from March 1–31. “One of the pieces showcased with be my 24” x 30” mixed media collage titled Hope,” says artist Li Newton. “This is an extremely personal piece following my very dark journey after surviving rape/incest, years of self-loathing and depression to finding light, joy and hope within. I hope it will resonate with other survivors (and families and friends), help them to understand the strength it took to survive and let them know there is a beacon of light at the end of the tunnel.”

For a complete schedule of other events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com.