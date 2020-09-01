Check Out River Arts District Studios During Second Saturday

Second Saturday events continue in Asheville’s River Arts District on September 12, with both in-person and virtual events. As usual, during this time, the trolley will not run, but ample free parking is available and many studios are accessible by walking.

At Foundation Studios, the landscapes of artist David Eckert will be among works featured. A native of Michigan, Eckert lived and studied painting in Cape Cod, MA, before moving to Asheville. “We’re excited to share Second Saturday with you safely at Foundation Studios,” says metal artist Reid Dawson, Foundation curator and owner of Modern Wave Art Gallery. “Come enjoy live demos, music and more from more than 40 artists.”

NorthLight Studios, Wedge Studios and Odyssey Clayworks, where patrons are invited to view an enlarged gallery display space, are among the working studios open elsewhere in the District. The Mark Bettis Studio & Gallery will host Interpretation, a group exhibition with works based on Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss. Fifteen artists working in multiple mediums will be participating.

Artist and interior stylist Frances Domingues of F D Found Design Studio and Gallery will be exhibiting her work in the Wedge’s loft studio. She takes everyday objects out of their context to become art, furniture and lighting for home, office, restaurant, business and life. In addition, Bottle Riot, downstairs in the Wedge building will host an art and wine open house from 5–7 p.m., an event that will be repeated during October’s Second Saturday celebration.

Riverview Station’s events include live interactive Zoom classes and open gallery hours at 310 ART; demonstrations in an improved studio space at Asheville Print Studio; and artist Peter Roux at Sky + Ground Contemporary Art painting clouds in a piece that will be available as part of #artistsupportpledge.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.