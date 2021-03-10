Chilean Artists on Display at Contemporaneo Gallery

On Wednesday, March 17, Contemporaneo Gallery presents Substance and Style: Chilean Contemporary Visionaries of Abstraction. The exhibition will feature the work of Verónica Byers and Francisca Valenzuela alongside an artist new to the gallery, Filipa Eyzaguirre. “Through our strong connection with contemporary artists in Chile, we discovered Filipa’s body of work and were immediately attracted by the depth of her technique, the exquisiteness of her palette and the contemporaneity of her pieces,” says Francisco Troconis, gallery owner with Gary Culbertson.

Filipa has an international background as an artist and researcher and a formal education in fine arts and art restoration. “My art work is a personal and pictorial search process,” says the artist, who uses imagery of humans and animals in her work. “This limit between abstraction and figuration has been an important research topic in my work. My greatest inspiration has always been the man and his elementary dialogues, life and death, latency, lethargy, activity, passivity, sexuality and animality.”

Contemporaneo Gallery is located at 4 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. For more information, visit ContemporaneoGallery.com.