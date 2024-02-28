Cover Artist: Cynthia Zimmerman

By Gina Malone

When Cynthia Zimmerman moved to Brevard, she found that the natural landscape merged harmoniously with her lifelong desire to create. “I loved the majesty of the mountains, the soft light on foggy days and the rushing waterfalls,” she says. “I joined hiking groups and began photographing everything I saw.”

She grew up in Tallahassee, FL, where her mother taught English and her father coached at Florida State University. In the summers, she visited her grandmother in western TN. “She lived in a small rural town and everyone was self-reliant,” Zimmerman says. “She not only did the normal cooking and canning but she created quilts, crochet, embroidery, knitting and painted ceramic pieces. I was interested in her kiln and how she painted details on her pieces. I still have a cedar chest full of her creations and those of my mother, who taught me sewing and knitting.”

During her teenage years, her family lived for two years in the Catskill Mountains, where she was inspired by the mountains and the artists’ community of the Hudson Valley. The impression stayed with her even after her family returned to Florida.

When encouraged by her father to forge a more conservative career path rather than pursuing art, Zimmerman heeded the advice, setting out to obtain a degree in psychology. Even then, she took as many elective art classes as her schedule allowed. “I enjoyed learning different ways to create, which included macramé wall hangings, leather works including sandals and purses, papier mâché, sketching and painting,” she says. “I always enjoyed imagining figures in different positions.”

Although her work years found her in various fields—clerical, real estate, sales and library work—she found ways to be independent and creative in those jobs. “As a children’s librarian, I used visuals, creating story walks, videos, art extensions and more. In my spare time, I continued creating by writing and illustrating stories and art journals, and making jewelry,” she says.

Once settled in Brevard, however, an art teacher told her that an artist was “someone who does something long enough that they become good at it.” Zimmerman says that that idea resonated with her and she began to study painting, finding several women artists to teach her. “I’ve been taught by Ann DerGara in acrylic painting, as well as working with Sue Byrne Russell of Hemlocks Studios, Mary Alice Braukman at Kanuga Watermedia Workshops and Jane Todd Butcher of Greenville,” she says.

Hiking with her dog Endo, attending musical performances and cycling with the Blue Ridge Bicycle Club all feed her artistic spirit. “One day, I was cycling in the countryside and saw the sunlight reflecting on a beautiful light brown cow,” she says. “The photos I took led me to paint You Mooove Me of Myrtle, who I learned is well-known in the area. Waking up early in the summer inspired me to drive through the darkness to photograph the layers of fog on the Blue Ridge Parkway. As I attend musical events, I sketch the artists. The purpose is to catch their position and movement. Although the face is not detailed, if you know the artists, you can recognize their signature posture and motion.”

She has sketches on display at Brevard’s popular music venue 185 King Street, and one of her paintings became the cover for Jason DeCristofaro’s 2022 jazz album Where the Soil Meets the Horizon.

“When I paint or create, I lose myself in the process,” Zimmerman says. “The solitude balances me. I find that although I love adventures outdoors and engaging with people, I need to balance myself with time alone. Balance is the key for me. Too much solitude can become isolating, but the energy of other people can sometimes be disrupting. Painting and creating gives me time to absorb emotions and feelings and send that energy into my work. Many pieces are very personal and some have been used as therapy for challenging events in my life. Every week, I make time to spend in my studio to create.”

Painting, she says, has taught her the process of really seeing. “I have learned to notice the different shades of green in a tree, the shades of color in the clouds and fog, how the contrast of different colors creates impact in a scene,” she says. “Learning to see is a gradual process, but once you really learn to see the details in your surroundings, it transforms a scene. As I continue this journey, I hope to continue to transform my art and understand more about what I am seeing.”

The photographs she takes inspire her and serve as references for paintings, though she gives herself permission to change elements.

“I am continually evolving as an artist and expect to bring new elements to future works,” Zimmerman says. “My life philosophy is to be able to re-create yourself and bring new interests into your life. I believe that this keeps us eternally young.”

Find Cynthia Zimmerman’s work at Red Wolf Gallery, 8 East Main Street, Brevard. She also shows work by appointment at her home studio. Contact her through Instagram @carolinamoonartist, where her most recent work is shared.