Celebrating American Craft Week at Firefly Gallery

In celebration of American Craft Week, Flat Rock’s Firefly Craft Gallery will host demonstrations by a variety of artisans on Saturday, October 6, and Saturday, October 13. From 12–4 p.m. on both days, visitors can enjoy sweet tea and cookies while chatting with the artists and watching their processes. “It’s important for the customers and consumers to see who is making these items and to watch them make it by hand so they can see how much work is put into it,” says gallery owner Karen Kennedy. “It helps customers to understand why you might spend a little more money to get a quality item that you can keep forever. A lot of people who come to the mountains want something made here in the mountains and we carry a lot of locally made items.”

On Saturday, October 6, demonstrations will include lampwork beading by Suzanne Cancilla-Fox and stained glass by Kathy Goldstein. On Saturday, October 13, four woodcarvers will be present to demonstrate and discuss their craft: Don Blackwell, Larry Fitz, Mark Henneberry and Art Sauder. Also demonstrating will be children’s book author Phoebe Blackwell, fiber artist Joyce Henneberry and doll maker Charlie Patricolo. More artists are likely to join the lineup.

This year’s American Craft Week celebration is the largest yet, with 50 states participating as well as three US Army bases in South Korea, Japan and Germany. The event started in 2010 as a small, grassroots effort with about 240 events, meant to raise awareness and appreciation for traditional American handicraft. The 2018 American Craft Week will feature more than 1,000 events. “We are an American craft gallery, so we are always eager to participate in American Craft Week and show people how it’s done,” says Kennedy. “It’s important to buy from small, local businesses to help both artists and the general economy.”

Firefly Craft Gallery is located at 2689 Greenville Highway in Flat Rock, next to the post office and just past The Flat Rock Playhouse. For more information about the American Craft Week celebration at Firefly Craft Gallery, call Karen Kennedy at 828.231.0764 or visit FireflyCraftGallery.com. For a complete list of American Craft Week public events taking place locally and nationwide, visit AmericanCraftWeek.com.