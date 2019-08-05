Gallery at Flat Rock Hosts Jewelry Trunk Show

A special, one-day Trunk Show at The Gallery at Flat Rock featuring colorful and eclectic jewelry created by Jan Durand will be held Saturday, August 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show is free and open to the public and offers new work—earrings and necklaces—by the artist as well as 15 percent discounts on some of her earlier pieces.

“I love color,” Durand says. “And that is what sparks my creativity—wanting to capture it in a jewelry form.” Her pieces incorporate semiprecious materials such as pearls, shell, amethysts, carnelians, quartz and turquoise. Other materials she likes to use include African beads, Swarovski crystals, wood, brass and vintage buttons. Collectors of unique jewelry will find color, texture, shapes and sparkle in her one-of-a-kind pieces.

Durand recently moved to Hendersonville from Napa, CA. Her interest in jewelry design was piqued in 2008 when she received a beaded coil bracelet as a gift from her daughter. Durand went on to develop her own style, creating jewelry, she says, that is fun and does not require special occasions to be worn and enjoyed.

“I see color all the time,” she says, “in flowers, frescoes, fabrics, rusty objects or the bead itself. And I love seeing which necklace a person will choose and try on.”