Jason Janow Jewelry Trunk Show at Miya Gallery

Miya Gallery will host the third annual Jason Janow Jewelry Trunk Show and holiday party on Friday, December 14, from 6–9 p.m. This year’s trunk show will also be an open house for Janow’s new studio, which is behind the showroom at Miya Gallery. “We always have his jewelry, but now we have him,” says Jennifer Jenkins, co-owner of Miya Gallery, which has represented Janow since the gallery opened in 2004. “Jason will be showing new work at the trunk show along with the beautiful work we carry year-round.” The event will also feature food, local beer, wine and live music.

Janow is a native of the Blue Ridge Mountains and his love of the outdoors inspires much of his work, which features river stones and other natural materials. “One of the most important aspects of my life as a jewelry designer and maker is continuing to evolve and to create new work,” says Janow. “Recently, I moved my studio into a great new space located behindthe- scenes in Miya Gallery. This pivotal move has breathed new life into my career and work. The new space gives me room to grow, efficiency and, most importantly, it puts me closer to my customer.”

Miya Gallery is located at 20 North Main Street in Weaverville. For more information, call the gallery at 828.658.9655.