RAD Second Saturday Artists Welcome Holiday Shoppers

Artists of the River Arts District (RAD) will hold their last Second Saturday event of the year on December 8, with most participating artists holding open studio hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The theme for the day at NorthLight Studios is The Gift of Art + The Season of Giving = Meaningful Times Ahead. Each of the seven artists at the studio will donate a percentage of sales on Second Saturday to Homeward Bound, an Asheville nonprofit with the mission to end homelessness. Participating artists include Angela Alexander, John Faulkner, Sarah Faulkner, Bernadette St. Pierre- George, Bill George, Cheryl Keefer and Wendy Whitson.

Landscape painter Whitson thinks that recent Second Saturday events are better versions of the idea begun in 2012. “One of the reasons is simply that the RAD is a cool destination in a long list of things to do in Asheville,” she says. “We have grown and we’ve grown up.”

Other Depot Street artists holding Second Saturday events include Eco-Depot Marketplace, 362 Depot and Studio A where Andrea Kulish will demonstrate the art of pysanky eggs from 12–4 p.m.. Eco-Depot invites everyone to do some holiday shopping with “food, wine, song and specials” from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Trackside Studios will hold an artists reception from 5–7 p.m. for Toys, an exhibit of paintings of toys by three artists. Wine and light appetizers will be served at 362 Depot where Jenny Ellis will have her Artful Chairs on display.

Lyman Street’s Riverview Station Holiday Market, open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., features original artwork from more than 80 artists. Special events include demos, wine and snacks, discounts and a scavenger hunt with prizes.

At the Wedge Studios on Roberts Street, the Holiday Celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. will include demonstrations, refreshments and an Artisan Holiday Pop-up Marketplace with guest artists.

Odyssey Co-op Gallery and Studio on Clingman Avenue will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature the work of artists Dyann Myers and Vivian Saich along with live demos and light refreshments.

The RAD includes 23 buildings within a mile, housing studios for more than 200 artists. “Our collection of artists are professionals who love what they do and love to share their process,” Whitson says. “It truly is one of the most unique art neighborhoods in the country.”

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.