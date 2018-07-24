This year marks the 62nd annual Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair. The fair, which includes more than 200 juried vendors, will run from Friday, August 3, through Saturday, August 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. “As always, this Crafts Fair will feature some artists who are long-standing vendors, as well as new vendors,” says organizer Ginger Johnson. “This event is one of the largest tourist-attracting events held in the county each year. Many businesses depend on this event as one of their best weekends of the year for sales.”

The event is held in Burnsville Town Square and features a food court with carnival fare like gyros, funnel cakes, hotdogs, kettle corn, lemonade and barbecue. There is also a stage with music during both days of the event. On Friday, attendees can enjoy performances by Hot Duck Soup, Smokey Joe & Friends, Carolina Express, the WD Cloggers and Ron and Minnie Powell. On Saturday, Parkway Playhouse takes the stage in the morning, followed by Thistle Dew, Dance Express, Karate, Line Drive and The Typical Mountain Boys.

The Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair is free to attend. Burnsville is located 35 miles northeast of Asheville, along the Mt. Mitchell Scenic Byway. For more information, visit yanceychamber.com.