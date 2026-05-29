Music on Main Fills Downtown Weaverville With Cajun Rhythms, Blues and Southern Rock

Downtown Weaverville will once again transform into an open-air concert venue on Saturday, June 13, as the eighth annual Music on Main returns from 4–9 p.m. The free community festival will bring together live music, food trucks, craft beer, family activities and local sponsors along Main Street.

This year’s lineup spans Cajun music, blues and southern rock, beginning with Jackomo Cajun Country Band at 4 p.m., followed by MAMA at 5:30 p.m. and Holy Roller at 7 p.m. Cindy Ward, Music on Main event chair, says the lineup is carefully selected to appeal to a broad audience while showcasing the depth of regional musical talent.

“I love music and have the luxury and honor to be the one choosing who plays,” says Ward. “I look for bands with unmistakable talent—very easy in our area—and I try to find a style and sound that appeals to a broad audience and keeps the audience entertained.”

Ward says while the format of the event remains largely unchanged from previous years, the musical acts help shape the personality of each year’s festival.

“Music on Main is one of the best one-day street festivals in WNC with exceptional talent, great food and drink, family-friendly and embraced by the greater Weaverville community,” says Ward. “It should not be missed!”

Jackomo Cajun Country Band originally formed from weekly Cajun jams held at band member Joy Moser’s home in Weaverville more than 15 years ago and continues to gather every Thursday evening for open jam sessions welcoming new musicians interested in Cajun music. Moser says the group’s evolution into a performing band began after local venue owners encouraged the musicians to move beyond informal jam sessions and begin organizing dances and public performances.

“We jammed at the Jack of Wood and Jack of Hearts years ago and the owner Joe Eckert, a big fan of Cajun music, wanted us to start a band and have regular dances instead of just jams,” says Moser. “That’s why we named ourselves ‘Jackomo.’”

Moser says Cajun music carries both cultural and historical significance rooted in the Acadian communities that settled in Louisiana during the 1700s. She says the music’s storytelling tradition remains central to the genre.

“This music is primarily sung in the French language, but tells stories of hard work, love and dancing,” says Moser. “Cajun music is truly ‘Americana’ music from Southwest Louisiana.”

Jackomo will be followed by blues-driven band MAMA and Richmond-based southern rock band Holy Roller. Music on Main is scheduled to take place rain or shine, with organizers encouraging attendees to bring lawn chairs, family members and friends for the evening festivities.

Learn more at VisitWeaverville.com/events/weaverville-music-on-main.