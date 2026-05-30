Screenings of Award-Winning Film Tiny Movements to Be Held in Mars Hill and Asheville in June

By Gina Malone

In late June, Trillium Arts presents film screenings, panel discussions and a workshop for the award-winning short documentary Tiny Movements, the story of Asheville native Jenn Green’s embrace of dance as a way to heal after surviving domestic sexual assault. Directed by Laura Sweeney, the film—which premiered in June, 2025—has won several awards including Outstanding Short Documentary at the Art of Brooklyn Film Festival.

The events begin Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m. at Mars Landing Arts Center in Mars Hill with an Opening Night Benefit featuring an appearance by singer-songwriter Leah Song of Rising Appalachia. After the performance of original and traditional Appalachian music and an introduction to the artists behind Tiny Movements, there will be a film screening followed by a panel discussion and brief reception.

On Friday, June 26, doors at Little Animals, in Asheville, open at 5:30 p.m. for a 6 p.m. film screening, followed by a panel discussion and brief reception. The series concludes on Saturday, June 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a workshop titled Dance & Film: Instruments for Healing at The Red Barn Studio at Odonata Farm in Mars Hill. Workshop participants will explore improvisational movement and relaxation techniques, and will make their own “tiny kitchen dance film.” Space is limited for this workshop and advance registration is recommended.

A portion of proceeds will benefit My Sister’s Place, a nonprofit in Marshall offering advocacy, support and community education for domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking victims and their families.

Green, the subject of the film, was a professionally trained modern dancer, educator and mother of two when she found video recordings showing her husband raping her after he drugged her with high doses of Ambien. After navigating the legal system to get herself and her children to safety and the legal justice system to hold her abuser accountable, Green began a daily healing practice. She filmed herself dancing in her kitchen, posting the daily dances for three years on her Instagram account “Tiny Kitchen Dances.”

Tiny Movements, directed by screenwriter, director and actress Sweeney, tells the story of Green’s journey. “Every time we screen the film, it’s an important and purposeful element to have it followed by an in-person conversation,” Sweeney says. “Film is a powerful medium unto itself, and the in-person conversations, and space for questions and reflection, have been deeply impactful for this project.

The film is able to offer a small glimpse of Jenn’s ongoing story. In-person conversations create an understanding that not only is this a very real story but a real person is right in front of you who lived it and wishes to be in conversation and community with you.”

Sweeney and Green will participate as panelists after the film screenings, along with representatives from the health, academic, legal and non-profit sectors. “We are excited about the wonderful panelists, multifaceted in their areas of care and expertise, who will bring varied viewpoints to the conversations about the ways survivors can access support, justice and healing on their journeys,” Green says.

Trillium Arts is a non-profit artist residency center located in Madison County and co-founded by arts professionals Heather Hartley and Phil Reynolds. “As an organization dedicated to supporting artists who are making exceptional work, Trillium Arts is beyond proud to be a Presenting Partner for the Tiny Movements events,” Hartley says in a press release. “Jenn’s story is profoundly important in advocating for greater awareness concerning domestic violence, and is a tangible example of the healing power of the arts. Through movement, we can rise.”

Register for events or donate at TrilliumArtsNC.org/TinyMovements. Learn more about the film at TinyMovementsFilm.com.