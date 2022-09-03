Cry It Out at Attic Salt Theatre

Attic Salt Theatre presents Cry It Out, by acclaimed writer Molly Smith Metzler of Shameless and Orange Is the New Black. Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from September 9–25 at Attic Salt Theatre Arts Space in Asheville.

“Our first filter in choosing plays is always the writing,” says the theatre’s artistic director Jeff Catanese. “When Carin Metzger (who plays Mitch in this production) introduced us to the script, I was immediately taken by the honesty and humor it contained. A script like this is right in our wheelhouse.”

Cry It Out holds both a microscope and a megaphone to the joys and perils that today’s mothers face. The hilarious and heart-warming comedy takes a sharp and honest look at the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work after being home with a newborn and the effect that economic and social class has on parenthood in America. This production stars Ariel Casale, Mash Hes, Carin Metzger and Mikhale Sherrill. It is directed by Betsy Puckett.

“As a mom, I haven’t seen many works that deal with some of the unspoken aspects of motherhood truthfully and give credence to the messiness of it all,” says Puckett. “This play does that, and that’s exactly why it’s important, because it rebuffs the culturally popular image of what new moms are supposed to be and do.”

An opportunity to talk with the cast and crew takes place after the Sunday, September 11, show.

Attic Salt Theatre Arts Space is at 2002 Riverside Drive in Asheville. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at AtticSalt.org.