Demonstrations at Firefly Craft Gallery

By Natasha Anderson

Joyce and Mark Henneberry will demonstrate fiber fusion and wood carving at Firefly Craft Gallery in Flat Rock on Saturday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in conjunction with Henderson County’s Blue Ridge Craft Trails month. Visitors can enjoy refreshments while observing the Henneberrys’ techniques and asking questions about their traditional folk art forms.

“I hope to show people that American/mountain craft is still alive and well here in WNC,” says Joyce. “And that Firefly, first and foremost, supports local artists in their endeavors.”

Joyce will work on a wall hanging depicting a bear, creating it by preparing fabric and other fibers with an adhesive that fuses hundreds of small pieces into one large tapestry. Each piece of fiber is cut by hand in a unique shape to convey the desired feeling of the object it is helping to create. The work will comprise standard cottons and batiks blended with original, hand-dyed fibers that have been double-dyed for intense, vibrant colors.

“Most of my pieces are inspired by our beautiful landscapes and/or the wildlife that lives in them,” says Joyce. “Nature also inspires my selection of colors and fibers.”

Mark will create a wood spirit face based on local folklore that says every tree has a spirit living within it. Using only traditional hand tools including chisels, pocket knives and wooden mallets, Mark will reveal one of those spirits as well as discuss this and other historic folk art carvings.

“Most of my carvings are from fallen wood, found during nature hikes in local woods,” he says. “I also carve leftover scrap from local woodworking shops.”

Firefly Craft Gallery is located at 2689 D Greenville Highway, in Flat Rock. For more information, visit FireflyCraftGallery.com or contact gallery owner Karen Kennedy at 828.231.0764 or 727.365.1085.