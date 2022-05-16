Dog Adoption Event at The Gallery at Flat Rock

The Gallery at Flat Rock will host a dog adoption event benefitting Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue (CAAR) on Saturday, May 21, from 1—3 p.m. CAAR will bring several adoptable dogs looking for their forever homes, and any animal art sold that day will be 10 percent off with proceeds going to CAAR.

Gallery owner Suzanne Camarata rescued a skinny, brown puppy 12 years ago and nearly surrendered the dog to CAAR when she learned she couldn’t keep the pet at her Boston home. Instead, Camarata moved to NC. “When I found my rescue dog Charlie, my life was so enriched, and I wish to encourage everyone to have that experience,” she says. “Charlie’s Angels has a heart for improving the lives of animals by making those types of connections with humans.”

Founded in 2009, CAAR rescues animals in Henderson, McDowell and Madison counties that would otherwise be euthanized, and operates the Safe Haven no-kill shelter. “We don’t shy away from difficult cases—the cats and dogs nobody else will take,” says

Kim Smith, volunteer president for CAAR. “We provide the medical care these animals require before they are available for adoption. We are deeply grateful to Suzanne Camarata for giving us this opportunity. It will increase exposure for CAAR and highlight how different we are in the animal rescue world.”

To learn more, visit CharliesAngelsAnimalRescue.com. The Gallery at Flat Rock is at 2702-A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. For more, visit GalleryFlatRock.com.