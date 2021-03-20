Dom Flemons in Virtual Concert March 25

The Center for Cultural Preservation (CCP), WNC’s cultural history and documentary film center, presents GRAMMY Award-winning musician and Carolina Chocolate Drops co-founder Dom Flemons in virtual concert Thursday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. The concert, A Special Evening with Dom Flemons, is a fundraiser for CCP’s forthcoming film on Appalachian moonshine history.

“Flemons is an incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist who studies history, collects old songs from forgotten musicians and breathes new life into disappearing traditional music,” says CCP executive director David Weintraub. “He continues his legacy of digging into the past through his current work which combines traditional roots music with its connection to country and western, rhythm and blues, jazz, folk, bluegrass and hip-hop.”

Flemons won a GRAMMY as part of the Carolina Chocolate Drops for their album, Genuine Negro Jig. He has received numerous additional GRAMMY and Emmy nominations. He was featured in CCP’s award-winning PBS film on the history of Appalachian mountain music, A Great American Tapestry. As co-founder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Flemons revived the all-but-lost legacy of the African American string bands that were an essential part of American music.

“Alongside the great tunes from Ireland and Scotland were the African American and Native American traditions,” says Flemons. “That’s what makes American music American, is all that stuff coming together. It’s a perfect combination.”

For the virtual concert, Flemons will perform his unique blend of traditional music as well as set aside time to converse with the audience and answer questions.

Tickets are available for a donation of $20 to help support the making of CCP’s newest film, Moonshining in the Mountains, and can be purchased by registering online at SaveCulture.org or by calling CCP at 828.692.8062.