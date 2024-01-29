Drum Tao Brings Its 30th Anniversary Tour to Wortham Center

Drum Tao brings its 30th anniversary tour to Diana Wortham Theatre at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13, and Wednesday, February 14.

Drum Tao was founded in 1993 in Aichi, Japan, by artistic director and renowned percussionist Ikuo Fujitaka. Currently, the group performs more than 700 shows per year as three separate teams of percussionists.

Drum Tao performances combine the ancient art of Japanese taiko drumming and stunning synchronized choreography for an immersive and unmatched entertainment experience. The music and movement carry the audience on a journey, incorporating elements of Japanese culture and storytelling.

“Drum Tao is a thrilling spectacle featuring world-renowned Japanese artists,” says Rae Geoffrey, managing director for Wortham Center. “To see international artists of this caliber and level of production in Asheville is an incredible opportunity. Sit back, have fun, let your body feel the beats and rhythms and open your mind to another world.”

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit WorthamArts.org or call 828.257.4530.