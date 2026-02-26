Education 2026: John C. Campbell Folk School Holds Online Auction of Handcrafted Work

Beginning Monday, March 2, and running through Friday, March 13, the John C. Campbell Folk School will hold its annual online auction featuring a range of handcrafted works including paintings, fiber work, metalwork, jewelry and woodcarving. Interested bidders will be able to preview the works in the days before the auction opens. Among the artists participating by offering pieces to be auctioned off are JCC’s Centennial Artists, those who have taught classes at the school since before 2000.

“Many of the dozens of Centennial Artists have been part of the Folk School for decades—as teachers, students or neighbors—and their artistry has left an indelible mark on campus life,” says Rachel Lomauro, marketing and communications director for JCC. “Their pieces in this collection celebrate the hands and hearts that have built the Folk School across a century, weaving together a legacy of learning that will continue to inspire future generations.”

This will be the fourth year for the online auction, which, this year, features more than 70 items. Proceeds from auctioned works aid the Folk School, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, with its mission to transform lives by providing a “nurturing environment for experiences in learning and community life that spark self-discovery.”

Since 1925, when Olive Dame Campbell and Marguerite Butler founded the school in Brasstown, John C. Campbell Folk School has helped pass along traditional crafts and techniques, the knowledge of which might have been lost, and has hosted community gatherings that share and celebrate heritage. “Funds from our auction help us to continue to offer more than 800 classes each week, equip our studios, beautify our campus and host community events and more than 300 music and dance performances annually,” says Lomauro.

More information and bidding details may be found at FolkSchool.org/events/online-auction. On Saturday, March 28, the Folk School will hold its annual Empty Bowls. Learn more at FolkSchool.org/events. Mark your calendars also for the 30th annual Maypole Parade and Dance on May 2, and the Centennial Sounds Concert Series beginning in May and running through September.