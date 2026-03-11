Education 2026: The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio in Brevard Announces Spring Workshop Lineup for 2026

This spring, The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is opening its doors to learners curious about everything from orchids to bookbinding. The gallery’s newly released spring 2026 workshop schedule reflects its ongoing focus on accessible, hands-on learning, with offerings led by regional experts.

“Every year, I am excited to see what workshops we will have to offer and who will step forward to evolve in their own creative voice,” says gallery owner Lucy Clark. “This year, we have new artist instructors joining us, which will help keep the program fresh and give students who participate a new skill to add to their artist toolbox.”

One of the season’s first offerings is For the Love and Care of Orchids, led by Julie Guy on Saturday, March 28, from 12–2 p.m. The two-hour workshop is designed to demystify orchid care through hands-on learning, with each participant going home with a healthy orchid sourced from Looking Glass Orchids in Pisgah Forest.

“I want to put actual plants into people’s hands so that they can see the root structure, feel the weight of the plant and notice the nodes and buds on the stalks, rather than just listening to me speak about it,” says Guy. “They are actually connecting the words and language with the physical aspects of the plant.”

Guy says misconceptions about orchid care often come down to improper potting and overwatering. By teaching participants how orchids grow naturally and how to support that process at home, she hopes attendees leave feeling confident enough to keep their plants thriving.

April brings an open studio experience with Anne Strutz, a painter based in Pickens, SC. Held April 16, 23 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., these pastel-focused sessions emphasize exploration over outcomes, blending guided exercises with generous stretches of independent studio time in a supportive, nonjudgmental setting.

In May, Asheville book artist Erin Keane leads a workshop focused on coptic bound journals on May 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will learn the paired needle coptic stitch, creating a durable, flat-opening journal with an exposed decorative spine.

“There is something deeply satisfying and meditative about the stitching pattern, and with proper technique, it is incredibly sturdy,” says Keane. “The journals that I first made 15 years ago are still just as sturdy today, even though they are weathered and worn from loving use.”

Together, the spring lineup reflects the gallery’s belief that creativity takes many forms, whether it involves caring for a living plant, experimenting with color or working patiently with your hands.

“The workshop space holds a maximum of six to eight students, plus the instructor, which gives a comfortable instructor-to-student ratio, helping to make each class a place for calm creativity,” says Clark.

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street in Brevard. To learn more, visit LucyClarkGallery.com or call 828.884.5151.