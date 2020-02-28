Enjoy Shows in Improved Flat Rock Playhouse Theatre

Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) invites audiences to enjoy the upcoming shows Music on the Rock® Donny as Elvis and Charlotte’s Web in the newly improved Leiman Mainstage theatre. Building on last year’s updates which include new seating, floor lighting, carpet and a state-of-the-art hearing loop, a new, industry-standard Yamaha soundboard completes the overhaul.

“Utilizing up-to-date technology, while challenging for a historic theatre such as ours, is vital to ensuring that performing arts continue to be a relevant, enticing and exciting part of our region’s culture,” says Kacey Clark, director of marketing for FRP. “The updates allow us to continue to serve our patrons and community with professionalism and quality for years to come.”

The addition of this new technology completes The Clarity Project, a three-pronged initiative to improve production excellence. The hearing loop is part of an audience wish list created from a 2018 patron survey. This final step was made possible by The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Previous elements of the project were made possible by grant funding and individual donations.

Experience the upgrades on Leiman Mainstage with Music on the Rock® Donny as Elvis running Wednesday, March 4, through Friday, March 6, and Charlotte’s Web, running Friday, March 13, through Saturday March 28. Edwards, a renowned Elvis performer with a Las Vegas casino headliner act, is an audience favorite.

“Edwards loves portraying Elvis and his uncanny sound and appearance will make you feel as if you are watching The King live,” says FRP artistic associate and company manager Matthew Glover.

In Charlotte’s Web, the first show of FRP’s 2020 Studio 52 Family Series, Wilbur, a young pig who desperately wants to avoid becoming pork chops, meets an extraordinary spider who proves to be a true friend. Based on E.B. White’s classic American children’s book, this tale of endearing farm animals and the people who surround them explores bravery, selfless love and the true meaning of friendship.

“Charlotte’s Web is incredibly sweet and charming, but it also paints a true melancholy,” says director Claire Simpson. “This story is about love, friendship, growing up and loss—exactly the kinds of subjects young people deal with in their daily lives. It is exciting to do justice to that reality.”

The play features a cast of local students and parents and includes music by composer Aaron Copland. “In addition to incredibly talented young and adult actors, our area also has talented young musicians. I don’t want to give too much away, but look out for some live music when you come to see us at Flat Rock Playhouse!”

Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 828.693.0731 or visiting FlatRockPlayhouse.org. Season subscriptions are on sale through April 24 at the box office.