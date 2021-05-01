Fan Favorites Return to White Horse Black Mountain

White Horse Black Mountain celebrates the return of several fan-favorite traditions in May. On Monday, May 3, the venue celebrates the return of Local Live, a biweekly event hosted by Jay Brown which features rising singer songwriters. On Tuesday, May 4, the free Open Mic restarts, hosted by Bill Altork. The sign-up sheet is placed on the bar at 6:30 p.m. and ten 15-minute performance slots are available.

“I think many potential patrons are glad to be able to see live events again,” says White Horse Black Mountain owner Bob Hinkle. Concerts in May include Brian Hilligoss and Friends on Friday, May 14; Life Like Water on Saturday, May 15; Asheville Jazz Orchestra on Friday, May 21; The Lads of Trad on Saturday, May 22; and Josh Goforth on Saturday, May 29. All shows start at 8 p.m. White Horse is also partnering with RadHaus.Studio to stream and record the concerts as they’re being performed live. “Among other things, that means they will be available for viewing after the fact through the White Horse site for a nominal cost,” says Hinkle.

The Lads of Trad is made up of David Brown, Cailen Campbell and Connell Sanderson. “These multi-instrumentalists play in several bands here in Western North Carolina, and we’re excited to welcome them in a special trio configuration for an evening of Celtic music,” says Hinkle. Josh Goforth is a WNC native and fiddling legend, who peppers his concerts with touching stories about his life in Madison County’s Sodom community. “Comparisons with Doc Watson are inevitable, but Josh doesn’t need them,” says Hinkle. “He’s in pretty rare air all by himself.”

White Horse Black Mountain is located at 105 Montreat Road in Black Mountain. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit WhiteHorseBlackMountain.com.