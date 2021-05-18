Flat Rock Playhouse Hosts Summer Camps June 21-July 30

Registration is open for Flat Rock Playhouse’s (FRP’s) Studio 52 virtual and in-person summer camps for rising first through twelfth graders. Studio 52 camps, held Monday, June 21, through July 30, offer training in acting, musical theatre, dance and improv with returning instructors Tania Battista, Lisa K. Bryant, Matthew Glover, Anna Kimmell and Bill Muñoz.

“This summer has required some creative thinking on our part, but nothing that alters the core values and activities of our theatre camps,” says Kimmel, who is FRP’s director of education. “Families can expect their young artists to stay safe, receive individual attention from instructors and make meaningful connections.”

The in-person summer camps are the first on-site events offered by Studio 52 since the cancelation of FRP’s 2020 season last May. Studio 52 began virtual offerings in September 2020. Since then, the program has conducted 25 virtual classes to more than 200 students and hosted three virtual workshops with experienced theatre professionals. With updates to in-person procedures based on government guidelines, Studio 52 is able to offer both virtual and in-person camps for summer 2021.

“After a year of well-attended and well-received virtual theatre classes, we’ve got a good handle on what content translates best to online learning,” says Kimmel. “All of our virtual camp curriculums are specifically catered to that medium.”

Studio 52 has crafted COVID-19 safety guidelines including: a student-to-staff ratio of 8/2; mask requirements; use of outdoor spaces for increased ventilation; modified activities to ensure social distancing; hand sanitizer stations; staggered bathroom breaks and routine cleaning; daily temperature checks; individually assigned materials for classes, rehearsals and performances; outdoor drop-off and pick-up; and the option to transition to virtual learning at any time should a participant report exposure or illness.

In-person camps include acting, musical theatre and a new two-week conservatory camp. Virtual opportunities include a mini-musical camp, improv, Broadway dance boot camp and commercial acting.

“The Conservatory program is an exciting addition to our offerings,” says Kimmel. “It offers a holistic theatrical experience with time to dive deeper into the creative process, both on a personal and pre-professional level.”

Flat Rock Playhouse is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. The full list of camps including dates, times and instructors can be found at FRPStudio52.org. Register online or by calling the box office at 828.693.0731. A $50 deposit is required to reserve space with balance due by the first day of camp. A $25 discount is available for families registering for more than one class. Payment plans are available through the box office. A small number of full and partial need-based scholarships are available through the Dave Hart Scholarship Fund. Applications are due by June 1.