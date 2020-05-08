Flat Rock Playhouse Presents The Vagabond Video Series

While closed due to COVID-19, Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) is using Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to share videos from Vagabonds (current and former FRP performers) throughout the country. The Vagabond Video Series features familiar faces showcasing their talents through presentations including songs, dances, poetry, skits and even cooking shows. New videos are posted daily Monday through Friday.

“Flat Rock Playhouse is committed to arts and education in Western North Carolina,” says FRP social media coordinator Lindsay Patton. “During this uncertain time, we are proud to offer a few minutes of joy, happiness and entertainment to brighten your day.”

FRP company manager Scott Treadway kicked off the series with a skit featuring his popular character Arles Struvie from the A Tuna Christmas and Greater Tuna productions. For the video, Struvie delivers a “WFRP news update” that is both comedic and heartwarming.

“Making people laugh is important to me and gives me purpose,” says Treadway. “I think all of us at the Playhouse are fully aware of how blessed we are to have such a loyal base of support so during this crazy time we felt the need to say we love you.”

Longtime Vagabonds Bill and Neela Muñoz with their daughter and former Studio 52 student Noelle also contributed to the series. While performing the song “Tonight You Belong to Me,” Neela and Noelle are interrupted by Bill’s humorous monologue. Though the video clocks in at under three minutes, the family’s acting and musical talents are on full display.

“In the days leading up to the recording, I was so worried about my job, the virus and all the craziness in the news,” says Bill. “Then we began making the video and I found myself so lifted and happy and all the outside world was shut out. If we create that same distraction for someone else though our video, then we’ve accomplished something huge.”

Though Erin Rubico is known by FRP patrons for her acting chops, fans see another of her talents when she and husband Matt Ban demonstrate how to make Elvis Pancakes. The couple created the decadent dish as a tribute to FRP’s 2019 production of All Shook Up, in which Rubico played the role of Miss Sandra.

“My husband and I absolutely love to cook,” says Rubico. “Since we are both actors who travel frequently for work, being in the kitchen together allows us to enjoy some real quality time. Because we are currently quarantined and have nothing but time, we decided to film our culinary antics.”

Viewers never know what the Vagabonds will come up with next. And that’s part of the fun. “May we all become better human beings after this pandemic,” says Bill Muñoz. “Until then, our household will be bingeing on Netflix and hopefully creating more videos.”

The Vagabond Video Series is available on Facebook.com/FRPlayhouse, instagram.com/frplayhouse/ and twitter.com/frplayhouse.