For the Love of Animals Returns to Mica Gallery

Valentines take the form of paw prints and doggie kisses at Mica Gallery where taking care of animals is high on the priority list of its artists. Each year, Mica Gallery hosts For the Love of Animals, an exhibition and sale of gifted works for the benefit of Mitchell County Animal Rescue (MCAR). The show opens Friday, February 13, with a reception from 5–7 p.m., and runs through the end of March. A suggested donation of $10 will be requested at the door.

This month-long Valentine’s event raises funds to help MCAR provide shelter for hundreds of homeless animals, share bags of pet food with families in need and provide educational programs in the schools. MCAR is a licensed nonprofit which partners with veterinarians to provide low-cost/no-cost spay and neuter surgeries as well as low-cost vaccination clinics. They also work closely with local officials to provide additional services. Their educational programs are designed to ensure responsible adoption of pets, helping children understand how to care for their pets and sharing with adults the realistic costs of pet ownership.

“Mica joins the community in welcoming Katie Elkins as MCAR’s new director,” says Robbie Bell, Mica Gallery president. “Elkins’ history of working with local businesses, community organizations, county government and local law enforcement—added to her reputation for leadership and creative thinking—points to a strong next phase for animal care and protection in the area.”

Visit Mica Gallery in February and March to support For the Love of Animals through the purchase of works gifted by artists for the benefit of Mitchell County Animal Rescue. The gallery is open through March on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling or texting Speckled Dog Pottery at 828.434.0353.

Mica is an artist-run gallery of fine art and contemporary craft. Established in Bakersville in 2012, Mica supports the cultural, educational and economic development of the community. The gallery is located at 37 North Mitchell Avenue, and is open on Fridays and Saturdays during January, February and March. The gallery will resume regular hours on April 1, open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and 12–5 p.m. on Sunday. Learn more at MicaGalleryNC.com, on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC or on Instagram at micagallerync.