Formed and Fired Here Highlights Clay Community at Art Place Gallery in Hendersonville

By Lauren Stepp

Since opening in 2024, the Stuart Glassman Clay Studio has become a hub for ceramic artists in Henderson County. Formed and Fired Here: Clay Works from the Stuart Glassman Clay Studio, on view Wednesday, March 4, through Saturday, March 28, at Art Place Gallery in Hendersonville, offers a focused look at that growing community through work made entirely within the studio’s walls. An opening reception will be held Friday, March 6, from 4–6 p.m.

“For the first time, we are able to formally showcase the talent, dedication and artistic voices that have taken shape within the studio,” says Philip Hacker, a clay artist and board member with the Art League of Henderson County. “It signals that the studio has moved beyond its early development phase and is emerging as a vibrant, productive space with a strong artistic identity and a promising future.”

That sense of arrival reflects steady, intentional growth. Over the past year, the Stuart Glassman Clay Studio has added a dedicated glazing room, created separate spaces for members and students and expanded class offerings. These changes have not only improved workflow and access to equipment but also created clearer pathways for artists at different stages of their practice, drawing in both new and experienced ceramic artists.

One of those artists is Dale Lorens, who spent years working in two-dimensional media. After watching the clay studio come to life, Lorens accepted an invitation to try the wheel for the first time. “I got hooked immediately on the tactile experience working with clay gave me,” she says. “I knew I wasn’t going to be making bowls or mugs, but I did know I loved the physical relationship I immediately had with the clay.”

Just as compelling was the environment itself. “It’s a joy to be at the studio,” says Lorens. “We inspire and learn from each other and feed off each other’s enthusiasm. There is a synergy that happens which can’t happen when you’re working alone.”

That collaborative energy will be on full display in Formed and Fired Here, where individual voices come together to reflect the shared experience of making work within a creative community.

“The idea of work being ‘formed and fired here’ speaks directly to the importance of place, process and shared experience,” says Hacker. “This exhibition highlights not only the finished pieces but also the collective journey of making art within a shared space.”

Art Place Gallery is located at 730 Locust Street in Hendersonville. For information, visit ArtLeagueHVL.org.