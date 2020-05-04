Franklin School of Innovation Drama Takes On Bullying

Franklin School of Innovation’s (FSI’s) drama club presents Thank You for Flushing My Head in the Toilet, performed via Zoom and available for viewing in mid-May. The play, which focuses on school bullying, was originally set to take place live on stage.

“Students are experiencing so many losses right now, and one of the most important things we can do as a school is to remind them that they matter and their lives are important,” says FSI executive director Michelle Vruwink.

“Giving students a way to continue and complete things they were working toward and excited about is one way we can provide stability, reassurance and even some joy in a challenging time.”

FSI drama teacher Chris Martin began facilitating virtual rehearsals of the play once the school moved to digital learning due to COVID-19. Though the method has its challenges, Martin cites some positives. “Students learn how their emotions, voices and facial expressions are conveyed on video as if we were making a movie,” he says. “They are learning to be more subtle and realistic.”

Another positive is the opportunity to collaborate with playwright Jonathan Dorf, who agreed to work with students during a Zoom rehearsal to help explore the meaning of what they are saying and emoting as their characters. Dorf will also attend the online performance.

Perhaps the biggest positive is the cast’s dedication. Sixth-grader Henry Rohlfing (Achilles) states that while he is shy when not performing, acting is one of his favorite activities. Sixth-grader Elizabeth Phillips (Helen) puts it like this: “It’s important for me to be in this play because I’m passionate about anti-bullying and that is the main point of the play. Social isolation hasn’t changed that.”

The show is free to access. A link will be sent to families and guests. Donations are welcome and may be sent to Franklin School of Innovation, 21 Innovation Drive, Asheville, NC 28806 by check made out to Franklin School of Innovation with the subject line MS theatre. Visit FranklinSchoolofInnovation.org for more information on watching the show.