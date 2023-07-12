Front Street Arts and Crafts Show Returns to Dillsboro

The Dillsboro Merchants Association presents the 8th Annual Front Street Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will showcase handmade art and craft in more than 40 booths along Front Street in downtown Dillsboro.

“This is a great venue,” says artisan Jennifer Strall. “The show is unique, there are great stores and restaurants and when the train rolls in, everyone gets excited.”

Strall is referring to the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad, which brings visitors from Bryson City to join the fun and do some shopping. Items created in a variety of media are for sale including pottery, baskets, soaps, jewelry and visual art.

Strall’s work consists of upcycled or recycled jewelry and wind chimes made from watch gears, teapots, gravy bowls, sugar bowls, beer cans, beads and other unique items.

“My inspiration is my grandfather, who made simple wind chimes with forks and spoons,” she says. “I love to create with unique items and turn them into whimsical pieces.”

Joan Stocker, last year’s first place Craft Show winner, offers her loom beading. Artist Holly Smith presents paintings that incorporate acrylics, resin and natural materials. Festival food from vendors including Nothing Bundt Cakes will be available for purchase in addition to fare from local restaurants.

“Visitors like the Front Street Arts and Crafts Show because it’s in a lovely small town that’s easily walkable,” says the event’s planner Brenda Anders. “We like it because it’s a chance to showcase the talent of our mountain people and help them make a little extra money.”

The live entertainment lineup for the day is as follows:

10:30 a.m. ~ Anna Victoria

A country singer and songwriter from Sylva, Anna Victoria and her music have entertained live at many local establishments including The Paper Mill Lounge, Lazy Hiker Brewing Company, Innovation Station and various area festivals.

12 p.m. and 1 p.m. ~ Susie Copeland

Gracing pop music stages since 1979, Copeland features song selections from many eras. Remarkably versatile live vocals, combined with tasteful percussion on top of the highest performance tracks available, equals a truly unique show.

2 p.m. ~ Twelfth Fret

Husband and wife acoustic duo Craig Neidlinger (on guitar) and Kim Neidlinger (on upright bass) perform original songs as well as pop and classic rock covers of music by John Prine, America, The Beatles, David Bowie, The Eagles, Elton John and Tom Petty.

The Front Street Arts and Crafts Show is free, with a small parking fee that includes a shuttle from Monteith Park directly to the festival. Well-behaved dogs are welcome on leash. For more information, call 828.506.8331, or go to VisitDillsboro.org.