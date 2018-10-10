12th Annual Spruce Pine Potters Market

For numerous potters working in Mitchell and Yancey counties, participation in the Spruce Pine Potters Market is an annual tradition. This year’s market, held Saturday and Sunday, October 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Spruce Pine’s Cross Street Building, includes 30 artists, many of whom have been a part of the event since its inception.

“There is a great sense of community around this vibrant and celebratory gathering,” says Bandana Pottery artist Naomi Dalglish, who, along with her partner Michael Hunt, helped create the event 12 years ago. “Visitors from near and far have the opportunity to see and collect exceptional work and to get to know the artists and the mountains we call home.”

The market is a favorite for collectors, due to the quality of work in the invitational show as well as the picturesque setting in the WNC mountains during the height of the fall season. Participating potters, many of whom have national reputations, offer a wide range of styles and objects, with everything from table settings to display pieces and sculpture.

“I look forward to the show because it’s made up of such diverse, talented artists,” says veteran contributor Shawn Ireland, whose pots are influenced by folk tradition and Etruscan culture. “Though the other potters and I are neighbors, we rarely see each other while we are wrapped up in our pottery cycles throughout the year. The weekend gives us an opportunity to spend time together and see new and long-time clay fans get excited about our latest work.”

Admission to the Potters Market is free, but visitors are encouraged to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a piece made by one of this year’s raffle artists—Cristina Córdova, Terry Gess, Ron Slagle and Bandana Pottery. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Fund for Mitchell County, an affiliate of the Community Fund of WNC.

“The fund for Mitchell County provides a variety of important grants to things like our animal shelter, literacy programs and the food pantry,” says Dalglish. “In addition to hopefully benefiting local businesses by bringing visitors to the area, the raffle is another way that our group can contribute to the well-being of our community.”

The full list of Spruce Pine Potters Market participants is: Stanley Andersen, William Baker, Pam Brewer, Cynthia Bringle, Melisa Cadell, Naomi Dalglish and Michael Hunt (Bandana Pottery), Claudia Dunaway, Jon Ellenbogen and Becky Plummer (Barking Spider Pottery), Susan Feagin, Terry Gess, Shawn Ireland, Lisa Joerling, Nick Joerling, Michael Kline, Suze Lindsay, Shaunna Lyons, Courtney Martin, Kent McLaughlin, Teresa Pietsch, David Ross, Michael Rutkowsky, Valerie Schnaufer, Ken and Galen Sedberry, Jenny Lou Sherburne, Ron Slagle, Gay Smith and Liz Summerfield.

Food will be available for purchase at the Market from Fresh Wood Fired Pizza. The Cross Street Building is located at 31 Cross Street, in Spruce Pine.

Learn more by emailing info@sprucepinepottersmarket.com, calling 828.765.2670 or visiting SprucePinePottersMarket.com, facebook.com/sprucepinepottersmarket or instagram.com/sprucepinepottersmarket.