3rd Annual Montford Artwalk Set for October 13

On Saturday, October 13, studio artists in the Historic Montford Neighborhood will open their doors for the third annual Montford Artwalk. The event, held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature the work of 20 different artists in a variety of mediums including paintings, pottery, textiles, jewelry and furniture. Montford resident and fiber artist Heather Biard will have hand-spun yarn for sale at her home studio, both in skeins and as knitted pieces. “Montford is a special neighborhood and these artists are special,” Biard says. “The Artwalk gives you a peek into their studios and lives as these studios are connected to their houses.”

Jacque Allen will have her designer furniture on display at her home studio for the Artwalk. “Being an artist is a solitary profession, but by opening our studios it becomes a community profession,” she says. “We get to meet and interact with customers, and we also have the opportunity to meet other artists in our neighborhood and maybe collaborate on future work.” With Montford’s location just outside of the River Arts District, the Artwalk provides resident artists a rare opportunity for recognition. “I love that artists living in Montford finally have their own art walk,” says Lisa Morphew, who will open her studio for the event. “We needed a venue like this.”

Tour maps are available at the Montford Recreation Complex, 34 Pearson Drive, and the Asheville Visitor Center, 36 Montford Avenue. For more information, follow Montford Artwalk on Facebook.