A Brand New Year of Second Saturdays

The River Arts District hosts the first Second Saturday of the year on January 12, with most studios and galleries open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Demonstrations, exhibitions, live music and wine tastings are some of the events being held throughout the district’s 23 buildings where more than 200 artists work and display their art.

Curve Studios and Garden (9 Riverside Drive) is home to 12 working artists who will hold extended studio hours on Second Saturday. The Silver River Center for Chair Caning will offer a snowflake-making workshop.

Cindy Lou Chenard is among the artists with a working studio at 362 Depot (362 Depot Street). She will demonstrate her process of using acrylics on multiple layers of wood to create dimensional landscapes.

Trackside Studios (375 Depot Street) will feature encaustic art demonstrations at its upstairs Skylight Gallery and Studios at 2 p.m. A reception with refreshments and demonstrations by artists will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At Eco-Depot Marketplace (408 Depot Street), fiber artist Paige Houghton will show the wide variety of fibers she uses in her pieces and demonstrate the painting of her fiber pieces.

“Odyssey Co-op Gallery (238 Clingman Avenue) offers lots of opportunities for fun on the second Saturday of every month,” says Anne Jerman. “In January, in addition to our usual refreshments, live entertainment and demos offered by artists, we will be having a seconds sale offered by gallery artists and other artists in the Odyssey community. The sale will be offered the entire weekend (January 12–13).”

Karen Maugans will demonstrate her still life photography at Riverview Station (191 Lyman Street, #104) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “My photography is primarily botanical subject matter which often combines florals with foods in compositions that are reminiscent of European and Dutch master painters,” Maugans says. Her demonstration will include explanations of lighting and capture techniques and visitors can sign up for Wednesday evening classes for more in-depth coverage of the techniques.”

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.