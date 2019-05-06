AAAC Presents Beyond Knowing Through June

The Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC) welcomes Beyond Knowing, an exhibit curated by David Sheldon, to the AAAC Exhibition Space from Friday, May 10, through June 21. The show features works by established and emerging artists exploring existential questions about who we are, why we’re here and where we’re headed. A brief reception and panel discussion takes place Friday, May 24, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. and a First Friday reception takes place on June 5, from 5–8 p.m.

“I believe it’s the artist’s job to defy and challenge convention,” says Sheldon. “If just one viewer leaves angry and frustrated, I will be satisfied that I have planted a seed of discontent, and if a viewer leaves full of questions and a sense of renewed passion for the mystery of life, then I will be twice satisfied.”

While the paths and mediums of choice in the exhibit are varied, there is a common thread in the desire to go beyond one’s comfort zone and to extend one’s own limits of understanding. The resulting work has a rich and provocative vitality, and in some instances may provoke more questions than answers. “I believe this show will give viewers an initially strong reaction, and then the space to think and simmer over it, digging in to the details,” says participating artist Melanie Norris.

The exhibit also includes work by Alicia Armstrong, Juan Benavides, Mark Bettis, Sandra Bottinelli, Angelique Brickner, Sebastian Collette, Margaret Curtis, Pedro Esqueda, Constance Humphries, Ron Killian, Daniel Nevins and Kyle Van Lusk.