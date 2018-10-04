AAAC Presents Reflections: Exploring Inspiration

The Asheville Area Arts Council presents the work of 25 NC Glass Center artists from Friday, October 5, through Friday, October 26, in Reflections: Exploring Inspiration. The show will be held at the Thom Robinson and Ray Griffin Exhibition Space in conjunction with Summer of Glass and WNC American Craft Week.

“I believe viewers will enjoy the sheer diversity of work that was produced from one community of artists in one building,” says NC Glass Center operations manager and exhibit curator Kathryn Adams. “This show is a great stage for the variety of techniques one can use to work with glass.”

Methods include blowing, flameworking, casting and mixed media utilized to create pieces that explore the artists’ personal connections with the rich history of glass in the WNC region. Artists draw inspiration from their surroundings and from the contemporary glass art movement that exists today. Their statements provide viewers with insight into their creative approaches.

“Art glass has a rich history in the area, dating back to the 1960s when a number of artists and innovators who are now nationally recognized moved to the area,” says Adams. “Excitement for the material has transcended time and grown a community of glass workers who embrace and share the historic narrative while forging the future.”

An opening reception takes place on Friday, October 5, from 5–8 p.m. An artist talk begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Thom Robinson and Ray Griffin Exhibition Space is located in the Refinery Creator Space at 207 Coxe Avenue, Asheville. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at AshevilleArts.com, facebook.com/ashevillearts and instagram.com/ashevilleareaartscouncil@ AshevilleAreaArtsCouncil.