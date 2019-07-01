Abstract Art: Emancipating the Mind at AGA

Through the month of July, Asheville Gallery of Art will host Abstract Art: Emancipating the Mind, a solo show featuring work by Sally Lordeon. Lordeon uses acrylics in muted colors to create her abstract impressionist paintings. “I chose the paintings for this show because they represent a series of my works, be it in color palettes or in subject matters,” says Lordeon. The show will include both abstract landscapes and figurative works. A reception will be held on Friday, July 5, from 5–8 p.m. at the gallery.

Lordeon studied fine arts at Chatham University in Pennsylvania and has been an Asheville resident for more than 30 years. Her long career as a technical writer and college textbook author influences her approach to art. “As a former professional technical writer, abstract art had a natural allure to me,” she says. “A core characteristic of technical writing is conciseness—nothing extraneous. Similarly, abstraction strips away the superfluous until we get to what is essential or relevant. That is exactly how I create my abstract paintings. I love to write, but my heart has always been in my art.”