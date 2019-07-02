Alternative Realities Contemporaneo Asheville

Contemporaneo Asheville will host Alternative Realities, an exhibition of works by Venezuelan artist Jose Margulis. The show will open with a reception on Friday, July 5, at 6 p.m. and will run through September 30. “This show is very important to us because Jose Margulis’s work embodies the spirit of this gallery: innovation, pushing the envelope, creating conversation and bringing a powerful voice on geometric abstraction in all its possible representations,” says gallery co-owner Gary Culbertson.

Like many Venezuelan artists of his generation, Margulis came of age with the rise of geometric abstraction and kinetic art, and was deeply influenced by the work of Jesús Soto and Naum Gabo. Margulis makes three-dimensional sculptures that generate visual vibrations as the viewer changes perspective. He then takes detailed photographs of those pieces and uses software to create new, physically impossible geometric compositions. “Alternative Realities is a show I put together after a couple of years of investigation and exploration with different mediums,” says Margulis. “The core intellectual element of my work is the development of the double discourse of the term ‘perspective.’ Physically, my work is about architectural perspective; spiritually, my concern is how, by changing our point of view, we develop empathy by learning to witness life situations from the point of view of someone else.”