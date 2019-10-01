American Craft Week at Firefly Craft Gallery

Firefly Craft Gallery will host two days of demonstrations in honor of American Craft Week, a national celebration that takes place from October 4 through October 13. The demonstrations at Firefly Craft Gallery will be held on Saturday, October 5, and Saturday, October 12, and will include woodcarving, watercolor painting, fiber fusion art, basketry and silk painting. “We participate, along with many other members, in order to help spread the word about how important it is to keep American craft alive,” says Karen Kennedy, owner of Firefly Craft Gallery. “American Craft is important to our region because it helps the economy by bringing in revenue and in turn helps support our artists and small businesses.”

Phoebe Blackwell, a children’s book illustrator, works with paint and ink to craft the drawings for her books. She will be demonstrating her work at Firefly Craft Gallery during American Craft Week. “I enjoy the demonstrations because many people we meet during these events have no idea that they, too, could do wonderful art,” she says. “I think arts and crafts are essential to the balance in a person’s life, just as much as meditation or exercise.”

Woodcarver Don Blackwell, Phoebe’s husband, will be using traditional hand tools and a mallet to demonstrate how he carves his wood spirits. “American Craft Week is special because it highlights traditions that are rich in history and educates the public about them,” he says. “This is important to the local community because every community is made richer by arts and crafts.”