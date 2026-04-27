Experience Harmonies of the Foothills at Tryon Painters and Sculptors in May

Harmonies of the Foothills, Tryon Painters and Sculptors’ (TPS’) third exhibit of the year will be on display until Saturday, May 23. TPS welcomes a guest artist to the exhibition: metal sculptor Bob Doster, whose career spans 43 years sculpting, with artwork placed worldwide. As a visiting teaching artist, he has helped more than 150,000 students ages four to 80 create sculptures for themselves or as legacy gifts for their schools in Illinois, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Regional guest artists offer inspiration and the possibility of collaboration with the organization’s artist members. For Harmonies of the Foothills, Doster has donated Circle of Hands, a creative collaboration with children from Tryon Elementary School. The sculptural wall hanging is composed of sheet metal cut-outs of the children’s outlined hands. The sculpture will be sold by silent auction, with proceeds being shared between TPS and Tryon Elementary School’s art program.

Doster will show four additional works titled Modern Dancer, Fan Dancer, Leaf Vortex and Dancing Souls. These pieces are also for sale in the TPS gallery.

TPS anticipates with excitement its next exhibit, Creativity Roams Free, opening Saturday, May 30, and running through July 3. The group’s exhibits are not juried and showcase members who are just starting on their artistic journey as well as those who are more experienced and accomplished. TPS offers artists a supportive environment in which they can continue to grow, learn from each other and gain confidence in their work.

The Tryon Painters and Sculptors gallery, gift shop and classrooms are located at 78 North Trade Street, Tryon. Learn more at TryonPaintersAndSculptors.com.