Art Blooms at Second Saturday in RAD

The artists of the River Arts District open their studios for the monthly Second Saturday celebration on May 11. Demonstrations, workshops, live music, refreshments and evening events will be part of the festivities held throughout the district’s 23 buildings. Most studios and galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a free trolley running from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

At Riverview Station’s 310 Art, artists will celebrate with a special large-works show of never before seen original art pieces for the gallery’s tenth anniversary. “It is interesting how our space evolved from a one-room studio into a large space with resident artists and 19 exhibitors,” says Fleta Monaghan, who plans to paint with oil sticks on small, encaustic, nature- themed works. Other demonstrations during the day include Jane Molinelli (abstract paintings), Gayle Ray (jewelry), Nadine Charlsen (paintings with beer and watercolor) and Cheryl Keefer (oil paintings). 310 Art continues the celebration on Memorial Day weekend (May 27–28) with an Open House.

Many other Riverview Station artists will be on hand to meet the public during Second Saturday, including husband and wife Paul Jones and Stephanie Peterson Jones at Victoria Pinney Gallery (Suite 101) from noon to 5 p.m. “We want to share our new space and our work with you,” says Peterson Jones, a painter and children’s illustrator who paints a daily meditation every morning. Paul is a photographer specializing in pinhole photography.

Riverside Studios features an opening reception from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for The Mountaintop Experience, new works by artist Brit J. Oie, who will demonstrate her mixed media technique of collage and paint. “The mountains have center stage in my new paintings,” Oie says. She enjoys the chance to meet visitors at her studio. “They give me feedback and help me to view my paintings from different perspectives,” she says, “and I also believe it is rewarding for the public to learn about the process behind the artwork and get to know the artist.”

Among the many other events, artists of NorthLight Studios celebrate mothers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Deanna Chilian and Leslie Rowland (Phil Mechanic) host a Q&A, An Art Buyers Guide to Finding the Right Painting, at 2:30 p.m.; and Foundation Woodworks Gallery opens Wood/Glass, an exhibition of works by Asheville woodworkers and glassblowers.