Art MoB Hosts Virginia Pendergrass Exhibit

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace will host Every Travel Sketch has a Story, an exhibition of watercolor and ink travel sketches by Virginia Pendergrass, from Thursday, November 7, through Saturday, November 30. There will be a free public reception for the exhibition on November 7 from 5–7 p.m. The gallery will also host an artist talk with Pendergrass on Saturday, November 16, from 1–3 p.m.

The artist usually paints in oils, but finds transporting the equipment difficult while she is traveling. “I began to look for an alternative painting medium which would not require flammables, was lighter weight and was quicker to implement,” she says. “All the watercolor equipment, including the painting surface, brushes, colors and ink pens, can fit in a small bag.” Pendergrass’s method of painting watercolors was strongly influenced by works of Marc Taro Holmes and Charles Reid. This method allows room for error, such as splashes, blooms and quirky ink additions. “This works well in busy, urban environments with people jostling past,” she says.

For this show, Pendergrass selected her favorite painting locations both in WNC and around the world, including scenes from Hendersonville, France, Japan and Canada. “Virginia’s work puts me right in the location where she painted, without even a plane ticket,” says Art MoB owner Michele Sparks. “I feel like I am there and I can hear the sounds and people. People can live through her work.”