Art MoB Studios to Host Open Call for New Artists

Hendersonville’s Art MoB Studios is seeking new artists for its gallery. On Saturday, April 6, Art MoB will host an open call event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., during which artists in all mediums can bring works to submit for consideration. “We know how busy artists are, so it will be convenient for the them to bring in their art, spend a day in town and enjoy all that Hendersonville has to offer,” says studio owner Michelle Sparks. “Since this is open to the public, it will also offer the opportunity for the public to interact with potential artists.” Light refreshments will be served and Art MoB has convenient free parking.

The largest, longest-operating studio in Hendersonville, Art MoB houses more than 80 regional artists. “Art Mob is more than just an art gallery,” says Art MoB artist Susan Stanton. “It has a heartbeat. It’s a place for artists and lovers of art to come together to be creative and feed off the energy of like-minded people through special events and activities throughout the year.” Stanton says that the family-feel of the studio provides a compassionate professional network for artists.

Artists interested in submitting a piece during the open call event do not need to pre-register, but they should bring an artist bio as well as a list of other venues that represent them. All pieces should be gallery-ready, and artists will be judged on their talent, presentation and artistic fit with the gallery. All pieces will be juried within two hours of submission. “If an artist is not chosen, we will be more than happy to offer them guidance and recommendations of other galleries that may be a better fit for them,” says Sparks. “We want all those who attend to know how important they are and the future success we wish for them.”

Art MoB Studios & Gallery is located at 124 4th Avenue East in Hendersonville. For more information visit ArtMobStudios.com or call 828.693.4545