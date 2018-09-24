Artistic Collaboration at TRAC’s Spruce Pine Gallery

The work of husband and wife artists Kim and Paul Fuelling will be on display at the Toe River Arts Council’s Spruce Pine Gallery starting Saturday, September 29, and running through November 3. Titled Bang Up Jobs: Furniture and Paintings, the exhibit features large paintings, hand built furniture and sculptural work.

The couple has been working together at their Mabel Studios near Boone since 2010. In 2015, they had a joint exhibition of their work at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum’s Edgewood Cottage Gallery.

“The majority of our work is done on commission,” says Kim, “so building a body of work for a gallery space has been motivating and allowed us to explore some of our ideas. We will be showing a wide variety of pieces, including furniture and paintings designed to show together as well as rustic and weathered pieces that have an heirloom quality.”

Though self-described “high-strung individuals,” they enjoy their co-creativity. “It’s nice to have someone there who knows the details of the work,” says Kim.

To learn more, visit toeriverarts.org.