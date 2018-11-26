Artists Exposed at The Gallery at Flat Rock

Last year’s inaugural Artists Exposed event was so popular that The Gallery at Flat Rock will once again invite artists to come out of their studios and into the limelight on Saturday, December 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artists in a variety of mediums will reverse the idea of an open studio tour by gathering in one spot for the benefit of art aficionados, aspiring artists and other onlookers. The event, free and open to the public, will include demonstrations and hands-on participation.

Erin Keane, an Asheville fi ne artist working with photography and encaustic beeswax, will welcome those interested in trying their hands at her technique of combining ink-transfer photos and encaustic beeswax. “I will be showing my method of developing photography, which involves transferring the ink from my prints onto panels and saturating with encaustic wax,” she says. “I will share my creative process and insights to how the camera lens ‘sees’ differently than the eye.”

Diane Kuehn creates one-of-a-kind wearable art at her studio in Pisgah Forest. She uses eco-printing and shibori, an ancient Japanese art of shaping cloth, to create silk and wool scarves and shawls. In addition, Kuehn creates magnetic brooches from polymer clay. “The brooches are versatile as they pin the scarf in place to your clothing without placing holes in the fabric,” she says. “At the same time, they are lightweight and don’t weigh the silk scarves down.”

Other participating artists are William Asman, Chuck Backer, Kay Bonitz, Jim Carson, Jan Durand, Marsha Hammel, Carol Beth Icard, Bobbie Polizzi, Clare Sahling, Kate Thayer, Holland Van Gores and Kathleen Weir-West.

For the complete schedule of artists during the day, visit GalleryFlatRock.com or call 828.698.7000. The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or by appointment.