Artists @ Work Studio & Gallery: Dye Your Own Scarves

Artists @ Work Studio and Gallery, in Brevard, hosts Make It and Take It, Silk Scarf Dyeing on Monday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Under the instruction of fiber and polymer clay artist Diane Kuehn, workshop participants will dye two silk scarves with instant set, non-toxic Color Hue dyes.

“Students are always amazed at how completely different everyone’s scarves turn out and how they reflect their personalities,” says Kuehn. “Many participants can’t believe they are capable of creating such a beautiful piece of art.”

Kuehn demonstrates a variety of techniques and encourages students to choose those they want to explore. At the end, participants go home with finished work as well as a new skill set to share with friends and family. The fee is $120 per person and includes two scarves and all materials to dye them.

“We are so excited that Diane Kuehn is willing to share her expertise,” says Artists @ Work Studio and Gallery artist-in-residence Lucy Clark. “We initially offered the workshop for one day and it filled up so quickly that we decided to offer it a second day.”

Artists @ Work is a working studio opened by Clark, a ceramicist and mixed media artist, and Cathryn Cooper, a painter. “We thought it would be a great addition to offer small, intimate one-day workshops where people could get an education, some inspiration and some help making their own artistic dreams come true,” Clark says.