Asheville Gallery of Art Celebrates 30 Years

In honor of the gallery’s 30th birthday, Asheville Gallery of Art (AGA) will host a group show in November titled Celebrations. Since it opened in 1988, AGA has hosted more than 170 member artists. The 31 current members, who are co-owners of the gallery, run the business in addition to exhibiting their work. Each member clerks the gallery once a month and serves on at least two committees that handle duties like monitoring finances, generating press, maintaining the physical space and hosting events for the monthly feature artist. “Thirty years is a notable milestone for the gallery that is worthy of a grand celebration,” says AGA president Jane Snyder. The gallery will host a reception for Celebrations on Friday, November 2, from 5–8 p.m.

All job roles associated with operating the gallery shift on an annual basis. “This year, it is my privilege to be sitting as the president, a role that is all about communication, delegation and collaboration,” says Snyder. “Next year and the year after that, we have aligned our succession of talented leaders who are also amazing artists.” This model of evenly distributed responsibilities has allowed the gallery to prosper in times of chaos, such as the physical move to a newly renovated space and the stock market crash of 2008. “Taking the time to look back on the gallery’s evolution generates a foundational sense of confidence in our ability to shift and change in sustaining ways,” says Snyder. “Our doors are open to visitors today and every day. We already look forward to the next 30 years and expect nothing less than full spectrum vibrancy, light and success.”

The pieces for the show, as well as the work of all 31 gallery members, will be on display and for sale through the month of November. Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.