Asheville Gallery of Art Presents Fresh Paint

Asheville Gallery of Art will present the work of two new gallery members throughout February in an exhibition titled Fresh Paint. The exhibition will feature Joseph Pearson’s figurative work and Susan Webb Tregay’s folk-art inspired paintings, centered around a theme of recycling and the environment. The gallery will host an artists reception on Friday, February 1, from 5–8 p.m.

“We are both expressing recycling of ideas as well as actual trash and vintage items,” says Tregay, a signature member of both the American Watercolor Society and the National Watercolor Society. Tregay’s works in Fresh Paint are part of an acrylic series she calls “Art for Adult Children.” The series has been highlighted with museum shows at the Hickory Museum of Art and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts in Boone. “I am examining the carefree environment of my youth, while contrasting it with today’s parental concerns,” she says. “As I continue with this series, this dichotomy between the environmental and parental attitudes through the decades is an area that I would like to explore.”

A graduate of The Art Students League of New York, Pearson will be presenting a body of multi-media work focused on recycling and renewal, using the female form to represent these ideas. “This particular art show is important to the Asheville community because it has an emphasis on the environment, something that affects all of us,” says Pearson. Pearson adds that his work, which is more representational, is complemented by Tregay’s more abstract pieces. “Being part of an arts community is vital to the creative health of an artist,” Pearson says. “We grow from our shared experiences and information sharing. We are nourished through the inspiration we draw from each other.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-ofArt.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.