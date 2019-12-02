Luciene Amador-Smith’s background is as eclectic as her gallery. Born in the picturesque, hilly town of Morrinhos, Brazil, she finished her schooling, and at the age of 20, decided to come to America to learn English. Her first stop was Florida, and after two years there, she visited the Asheville area, fell in love with it and has never left. “It’s now 27 years and two beautiful kids later,” says Amador- Smith, “and I guess you’d say I have an entrepreneurial past.” Careers along the way included sewing, owning a granite countertop business, selling modular homes and obtaining a degree at A-B Tech in computer information systems. During those times, she longed to do something more creative. “At first, I thought it was painting, but when I took some jewelry classes, I finally found an outlet that felt just perfect!”

Her two-story gallery offers space to display her creations alongside ones from other local artists. “Besides jewelry, paintings and pottery, we are widely known for our bronze, marble and metal sculptures and on Friday, December 6, we will have a show here at the shop,” says Amador-Smith. Bella Gallery is located at 112-A Cherry Street in Black Mountain.

To learn more, call 828.669.5190, visit BellaGalleryNC.com or find on Facebook and Instagram @ bellagalleryblackmtn.